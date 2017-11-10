Video: Behind-The-Scenes With AJ Styles Before & After WWE Title Win In U.K.

Sponsored Links



WWE uploaded a special video on their official YouTube channel today chronicling A.J. Styles' shocking upset over Jinder Mahal in their WWE Championship match on this week's episode of SmackDown Live.

Featured above is the video, which follows "The Phenomenal One" as he prepares to do battle against "The Modern Day Maharaja" this past Tuesday afternoon at the WWE television taping at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England.

Additionally, the video shows Styles' reaction behind-the-scenes after winning the WWE Championship, including a special post-match interview.

In the interview, Styles talks about feeling like he is heading in the right direction, while noting he's still willing to work even harder to get there and earn everything he has.

With the win, Styles will face WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar in a "champion versus champion" non-title showdown at next Sunday night's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

