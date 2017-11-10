WWE Honors Employees Today (Photos), Special "Flashback Friday" Programming

Submitted by Matt Boone on November 10, 2017 - 6:00pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

- The special "Flashback Friday" programming on the WWE Network today features a "Veteran's Day" theme. Featured below is an updated list of themes scheduled for the next several weeks of "Flashback Friday" programming.

* November 17th: Setting the Thanksgiving Table
* November 24th: Thanksgiving: Part 2
* December 1st: 27 Years of The Undertaker
* December 8th: WWE's Shortest Title Reigns
* December 15th: 'Tis The Season: Part 1
* December 22nd: 'Tis The Season: Part 2
* December 29th: Celebrating the New Year

- WWE honored their employees who have served in the U.S. military today by presenting them with custom WWE United States Championship belts in a ceremony held at WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. Featured below are some photos of the WWE employees receiving the custom title belts.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.