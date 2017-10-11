WWE Live Event Results (11/10/17) - Hamburg, Germany

Sponsored Links



Thanks to rajah.com reader Max of wrestling-infos.de for sending this in:

WWE "European Tour" RAW Live Houseshow

Location: Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg, Germany

11/10/2017

1st Match

Singles Match

Finn Bálor defeated Bray Wyatt with the Coup de Grace.

2nd Match

Tag Team Match

Titus O'Neil & Apollo Crews defeated Goldust & Curt Hawkins. O'Neil pinned Hawkins

after the Clash of the Titus.

3th Match

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Singles Match

Enzo Amore (c) defeated Kalisto with the JawdonZo.

4th Match

Singles Match

Samoa Joe defeated Jason Jordan with the Coquina Clutch.

5th Match

Singles Match

Braun Strowman defeated Kane via DQ after Kane attacked Strowman with a steel chair.

Post match: Strowman put Kane with a Running Powerslam through a table.

6th Match

3 vs. 3 Tag Team Match

Asuka, Bayley & Sasha Banks defeated Dana Brooke, Alexa Bliss & Nia Jax. Brooke

tapped out in Asukas Asuka Lock. Alicia Fox was the special ref.

7th Match

WWE Intercontinental Championship

Singles Match

The Miz (c) defeated Matt Hardy with an eye poke followed by the Skull Crushing Finale.

8th Match

WWE RAW Tag Team Championship

3 Way Tag Team Match

Cesaro & Sheamus (c) defeated The Shield (Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins) and The New

Day (Big E & Kofi Kingston, w/ Xavier Woods).

Post Match: The Shield thanked The New Day for the match. Kofi, Big E and Woods

attacked Rollins and Ambrose. Finn Bálor and Samoa Joe came down to the ring.

Together the six RAW superstars were beating up The New Day with Ambrose, Rollins

and Joe finishing Woods with the triple powerbomb.

Keep up the great work!