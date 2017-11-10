Jake Roberts On Trying To Help Ric Flair, His Own Sobriety, New Book

Sponsored Links



WWE Hall Of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts recently spoke with Chris Yandek of CYInterview.com. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On how he is doing these days: "I still struggle with, you know, not really feeling good about myself at times and I certainly give myself a reason to, but you know, enough's enough and you gotta move on and where I'm at these days, man I just want to reach out and help as many people as I can, because I know that each time I do that I'm closer to getting my dream come true and that's just to continue to live sober, you know, and to enjoy life."

On working on a new book: "We've got about 600 pages ready to go and right now I'm doing my last read. I've done about four last reads, but this is my last read for sure. I'm gonna go through it one last time and just check some things out and release it."

On trying to help Ric Flair when he was hospitalized earlier this year: "I even tried to help Mr. Flair and I hope Ric can do it. He's sure going at it with the wrong attitude. He thinks he snapped his fingers, that he can just beat it. There's a lot more to it. … He's in the hospital and he's made that decision to quit drinking. My God I made that decision a million times and he thinks that's all there is to it. There's a lot more to it because you know why he's in that hospital, that disease we call alcoholism is outside doing pushups getting ready for him to come out of the hospital. You're in a guarded position in the hospital. You know, there's not a lot of alcohol around."

