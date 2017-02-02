Plans for Raw Women's Title, WWE Calling Former Female Talent for WrestleMania

Sponsored Links

WWE has reportedly been calling a lot of their women wrestlers from the past telling them that they are interested in bringing them back in some capacity for WrestleMania 33.





WWE is building towards a Sasha Banks vs. Bayley for the Women's Title match at SummerSlam however with Charlotte doing a tremendous job as champion and on the mic, it is likely that she will figure back into the title picture soon after dropping the title. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information available at f4wonline.com



