Plans for Raw Women's Title, WWE Calling Former Female Talent for WrestleMania

WWE has reportedly been calling a lot of their women wrestlers from the past telling them that they are interested in bringing them back in some capacity for WrestleMania 33.
WWE is building towards a Sasha Banks vs. Bayley for the Women's Title match at SummerSlam however with Charlotte doing a tremendous job as champion and on the mic, it is likely that she will figure back into the title picture soon after dropping the title.
Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information available at f4wonline.com
