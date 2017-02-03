Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt @ WrestleMania, Chris Jericho's Status with WWE

Sponsored Links



- Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton for the WWE title is still on the cards for WrestleMania with Wyatt winning the title at Elimination Chamber and Orton challenging him as the babyface. The two are scheduled to feud throughout spring and possibly into summer, which will remove AJ Styles out of the title picture.

- Chris Jericho was expected to leave WWE a long time ago, but due to his recent success and rejuvenation of sorts, he has signed a series of new short-term contracts. While he is scheduled for concerts at the end of May and early June, there is still a very good possibility that he will remain with WWE for the balance of the year.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information available at f4wonline.com