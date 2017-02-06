WWE News: Tentative & Rumored WrestleMania 33 Card

-- Here is the tentative WrestleMania 33 lineup, scheduled for April 2 from Orlando, FL:

  • Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar - Universal Title Match
  • Roman Reigns vs. Undertaker
  • Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton - WWE Title Match
  • Triple H vs. Seth Rollins - possibly in jeopardy
  • Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens - US Title Match
  • Dean Ambrose vs. Dolph Ziggler or Baron Corbin - IC Title Match
  • John Cena & Nikki Bella vs. Miz & Maryse
  • Big Show vs. Shaquille O'Neal
  • Charlotte vs. Bayley vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax - Raw Women's Title
  • AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon
  • Andre the Giant Battle Royal - Braun Strowman is the favorite
  • Both Raw & Smackdown tag team titles and the Smackdown women's title should also be contested


