WWE News: Tentative & Rumored WrestleMania 33 Card [Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] Follow @RajahNews



Sponsored Links

-- Here is the tentative WrestleMania 33 lineup, scheduled for April 2 from Orlando, FL: Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar - Universal Title Match



Roman Reigns vs. Undertaker



Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton - WWE Title Match



Triple H vs. Seth Rollins - possibly in jeopardy



Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens - US Title Match



Dean Ambrose vs. Dolph Ziggler or Baron Corbin - IC Title Match



John Cena & Nikki Bella vs. Miz & Maryse



Big Show vs. Shaquille O'Neal



Charlotte vs. Bayley vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax - Raw Women's Title



AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon



Andre the Giant Battle Royal - Braun Strowman is the favorite



Both Raw & Smackdown tag team titles and the Smackdown women's title should also be contested



eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more





Search rajah.com:





































