WWE News: Tentative & Rumored WrestleMania 33 Card

-- Here is the tentative WrestleMania 33 lineup, scheduled for April 2 from Orlando, FL:
- Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar - Universal Title Match
- Roman Reigns vs. Undertaker
- Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton - WWE Title Match
- Triple H vs. Seth Rollins - possibly in jeopardy
- Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens - US Title Match
- Dean Ambrose vs. Dolph Ziggler or Baron Corbin - IC Title Match
- John Cena & Nikki Bella vs. Miz & Maryse
- Big Show vs. Shaquille O'Neal
- Charlotte vs. Bayley vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax - Raw Women's Title
- AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon
- Andre the Giant Battle Royal - Braun Strowman is the favorite
- Both Raw & Smackdown tag team titles and the Smackdown women's title should also be contested
