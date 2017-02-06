WWE Raw Preview: Goldberg/Lesnar, Seth Rollins Update, Strowman, more

Sponsored Links



-- Here is WWE.com's Raw preview for tonight's show:

Goldberg responds to Brock Lesnar’s challenge to a final battle at WrestleMania

After Paul Heyman issued the challenge on behalf of his client, Goldberg tweeted that he will be at Raw tonight to give his answer. Will he agree to settle the score with Lesnar, once and for all?

Seth Rollins’ injury status to be revealed

One week after Triple H’s “Destroyer” unleashed on The Architect, we’ll learn the severity of Rollins’ injury. How long will he be out of action? Will Triple H address Rollins’ condition, which could very well put him on the shelf for his second straight WrestleMania?

Does Sami Zayn top the “list” of U.S. Title contenders?

Will the United States’ star-spangled prize soon find itself around the waist of an altogether different Neighbor to the North — one who prefers newsboy caps to ornate scarves perhaps?

Will Braun Strowman strike back against Roman Reigns?

With Braun Strowman’s WWE Universal Title opportunity against Owens spoiled by “The Guy,” will The Monster Among Men retaliate in brutal fashion on Raw?

Nia Jax’s warpath continues

Whether she faces Sasha or someone else, expect Nia Jax to inflict pain tonight on Raw.