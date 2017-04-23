Update on Goldberg, How Lesnar Was His Biggest Advocate; His Potential Return to WWE [Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] Follow @RajahNews



While Goldberg's contract with WWE has expired, there is an agreement in place allowing the company to continue selling his merchandise for a bit longer. WWE is in no hurry to sign him to another contract because they know there is really no competition for his services since Goldberg's compensation prices him out of everyone's league except WWE.





During the Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar storyline, it was Lesnar who reportedly went to bat for Goldberg in order to make him look strong. Of course, Lesnar likely had his own interests in mind as well because he knew that at WrestleMania for the culmination match, he would ultimately be going over.





The feeling is that if Goldberg is brought back in the future and booked against a different opponent, the dynamics won't be the same because the writers will not only be involved but they will likely be responsible for much of the direction of his character. With Lesnar, Goldberg didn't have to worry because Brock pretty much got to do whatever he wanted and as indicated above, Lesnar wanted him to look as strong as possible, even at his expense. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com



