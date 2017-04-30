Big Changes in WWE Payback Betting Odds: Smart Money Likely In

Sponsored Links



-- It appears the "smart money" is in for WWE Payback as several odds have shifted considerably, which usually is a strong indication of that.

Enzo & Big Cass are -7500 over Gallows & Anderson



Bayley is -4500 over Alexa Bliss



Seth Rollins is -7500 over Samoa Joe



Braun Strowman is -2600 over Roman Reigns



Neville is -3000 over Austin Aries



Bray Wyatt is -5400 over Randy Orton



The Hardy Boyz are -5400 over Sheamus & Cesaro



Chris Jericho is -1200 over Kevin Owens

-- It should be noted that the odds strictly represent who is going to win and who is going to lose, whether it be by pinfall, submission, countout or DQ.

-- The only match where the odds have reversed over the past 12 hours is the Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens match. Owens was initially favored but the odds switched to favoring Jericho, despite the fact that everyone knows he'll be leaving WWE to tour with his band later this month. As noted above, it's possible Jericho could be winning via DQ or countout, which would mean Owens retains his title.