Big Changes in WWE Payback Betting Odds: Smart Money Likely In

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on April 30, 2017 - 2:56am
Posted In:
-- It appears the "smart money" is in for WWE Payback as several odds have shifted considerably, which usually is a strong indication of that.

  • Enzo & Big Cass are -7500 over Gallows & Anderson
  • Bayley is -4500 over Alexa Bliss
  • Seth Rollins is -7500 over Samoa Joe
  • Braun Strowman is -2600 over Roman Reigns
  • Neville is -3000 over Austin Aries
  • Bray Wyatt is -5400 over Randy Orton
  • The Hardy Boyz are -5400 over Sheamus & Cesaro
  • Chris Jericho is -1200 over Kevin Owens

-- It should be noted that the odds strictly represent who is going to win and who is going to lose, whether it be by pinfall, submission, countout or DQ.

-- The only match where the odds have reversed over the past 12 hours is the Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens match. Owens was initially favored but the odds switched to favoring Jericho, despite the fact that everyone knows he'll be leaving WWE to tour with his band later this month. As noted above, it's possible Jericho could be winning via DQ or countout, which would mean Owens retains his title.


