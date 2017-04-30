Big Changes in WWE Payback Betting Odds: Smart Money Likely In[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
-- It appears the "smart money" is in for WWE Payback as several odds have shifted considerably, which usually is a strong indication of that.
-- It should be noted that the odds strictly represent who is going to win and who is going to lose, whether it be by pinfall, submission, countout or DQ.
-- The only match where the odds have reversed over the past 12 hours is the Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens match. Owens was initially favored but the odds switched to favoring Jericho, despite the fact that everyone knows he'll be leaving WWE to tour with his band later this month. As noted above, it's possible Jericho could be winning via DQ or countout, which would mean Owens retains his title.