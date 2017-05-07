Sting Talks About Leaving His "Surfer" Character In The Past

Sponsored Links



WWE Hall Of Famer Sting recently spoke with The Dallas Observer to promote an appearance at the Texas Frightmare Weekend.

During the interview, Sting spoke about putting the "Stinger" paint on from time-to-time, but noted he doesn't mind leaving the "Surfer Sting" look in the past.

"I think nobody is expecting early '90s Sting at this point. I think everybody wants the Crow Sting anyway," said the WWE Hall Of Famer. "That's the one most fans will remember. It was more of a worldwide deal at that point. Surfer Sting was a worldwide thing, but it wasn't as globally strong."

On the subject, Sting concluded, "I don't have enough hair on my head to grow a flat top anymore."

Check out the complete Sting interview at DallasObserver.com.