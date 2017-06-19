John Cena Advertised for Raw House Show; Kevin Owens Update

Sponsored Links



-- With John Cena now a "free agent" and with reports indicating that WWE is looking to use him on both Raw and Smackdown moving forward, rajah.com reader Tyler Gee tweeted us an announcement indicating that Cena is scheduled to face Bray Wyatt at the 7/15 house show in Huntington, WV. Roman Reigns, meanwhile, is not being advertised for this show so whether that means something remains to be seen.

-- As we updated earlier in the day, Kevin Owens is fine after his match last night at Money in the Bank, despite taking several huge bumps. Owens is actually back in action tonight at a Smackdown house show in Indianapolis, IN and is scheduled for tomorrow's Smackdown Live as well. He revealed as much via Twitter while bickering with some fans in typical awesome Owens fashion.