HHH On Origins Of The People's Elbow, Calls It The "Hokiest-Looking Move Ever"

Triple H was recently interviewed by Greg James of BBC Radio 1. During the appearance, the current WWE executive and longtime WWE Superstar spoke about wrestlers trying to get each other to laugh while in the ring in front of an audience.

"You're trying to make each other laugh and one night The Rock did The People's Elbow," said Triple H during the interview. "[It] wasn't known as The People's Elbow, it was known as 'watch this move that's going to make all of you lose it in your corners'."

HHH continued, "These things morph in those ways, but they catch on. Trust me, we're quick to go, 'oooh, they like that, I'm sticking with that.'"

"The Game" would elaborate, explaining how The Rock's "People's Elbow" was "the hokiest looking move ever."

"You've gotta wait for like 20 minutes while he takes his elbow pad off and works the crowd," Triple H said. "He runs back and forth, then he comes up and drops an elbow on you that looks like it barely touches you, except that a lot of times the point of his elbow hits you right in the mouth and you come up bleeding and you're like, 'how can you bust me open on that?' It's also so funny that you're running away to the bank with it."

Check out the complete Triple H interview at BBC.co.uk.

H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.