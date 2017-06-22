Backstage News on Impact Releasing Al Snow, Shane Helms & Pat Kenney

Sponsored Links

Agents Al Snow, Pat Kenney and Shane Helms were all released from Impact Wrestling this week in a cost-cutting move. The company is now going to give agent duties to Sonjay Dutt and Abyss as the two can also double up as wrestlers.





Dutt is said to be "tight" with Jeff Jarrett and his primarily role will be to recruit top unsigned talent and to rebuild the X Division.





It is believed that one of the reasons Shane Helms was released is because Jeff Jarrett wants "his people" working major positions and also because Helms is closely aligned with Matt and Jeff Hardy, who are not only gone from the promotion but are at odds with Impact. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





