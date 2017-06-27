Backstage News on Samoa Joe vs. Brock Lesnar & Paul Heyman's Influence

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on June 27, 2017 - 12:45pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

-- According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the great buildup between Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe for their upcoming match at "Great Balls of Fire" has a lot of Paul Heyman's "fingerprints" on it.

-- While Vince McMahon ultimately has the final call to approve anything that makes it on TV, Meltzer believes that Heyman has a lot of influence on this storyline, just as he did with the Lesnar/Goldberg feud.

-- As far as Brock Lesnar goes, the feeling is that when Lesnar knows he can draw money with someone, he will put that guy over but when there isn't a lot of money to be made, and a lot of it comes down to Vince too, he will run through those opponents.

-- Based on all this, it's fair to wonder whether Joe/Lesnar isn't going to be "one and done" as previously reported and it's pretty obvious that even if a rematch doesn't happen right away, WWE will probably re-visit it in the near future.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.