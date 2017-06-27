Backstage News on Samoa Joe vs. Brock Lesnar & Paul Heyman's Influence

Sponsored Links



-- According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the great buildup between Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe for their upcoming match at "Great Balls of Fire" has a lot of Paul Heyman's "fingerprints" on it.

-- While Vince McMahon ultimately has the final call to approve anything that makes it on TV, Meltzer believes that Heyman has a lot of influence on this storyline, just as he did with the Lesnar/Goldberg feud.

-- As far as Brock Lesnar goes, the feeling is that when Lesnar knows he can draw money with someone, he will put that guy over but when there isn't a lot of money to be made, and a lot of it comes down to Vince too, he will run through those opponents.

-- Based on all this, it's fair to wonder whether Joe/Lesnar isn't going to be "one and done" as previously reported and it's pretty obvious that even if a rematch doesn't happen right away, WWE will probably re-visit it in the near future.