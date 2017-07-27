Anthem Sports Says They Aren't Going Back to Negotiating w/ Hardys, more

-- Below are excerpts from a detailed interview that Sports Illustrated conducted with Anthem EVP & GFW President Ed Nordholm. In the interview, Nordholm tries to give his side of the stories floating around regarding the ongoing, and thus far failed, negotiations with Matt & Jeff Hardy over the "Broken" trademarks.

SI: Sports Illustrated reported that both the Hardys and Anthem were close to an agreement that would have sold the “Broken Universe” intellectual property for somewhere between $10-15,000, but it fell apart when Anthem reportedly increased its financial demands from the Hardys. Sources have reported that the plan from Anthem and Jeff Jarrett was to purposely draw out the process. Was there ever a deal in place, and, if so, what prevented it from completion?

Nordholm: What prevented it from completion is that we’ve never come to terms. I have made numerous efforts, going back to February and the time of the cease and desist letter [to Ring of Honor for advertising the “Broken” Hardys for their 15th Anniversary pay per view] to make an arrangement with Matt Hardy to use the gimmick. Every time we have those conversations, they sort of start warm then end up not coming to fruition due to an inability to come to an agreement as to what basis I would confer those rates on him.

SI: Will you ever sell the intellectual property? Also, will you want a bigger sum of money if the creation is used on WWE television?

Nordholm: I’ve stopped thinking about this. We have a show to put on, and a company and a brand. We’ve got things on our plate that are more important than sorting out the “Broken Brilliance.” I made a genuine effort to resolve something to benefit the Hardys as a goodwill gesture to Matt. It didn’t reach a conclusion and we’re moving on. We’re not going back to it, I’m not interested in opening a new dialogue, I’m not interested in opening another conversation about it. We made our best effort, it didn’t happen, and I’m not going to negotiate all over again.

SI: There are reports to Sports Illustrated that Anthem is working to prevent the Hardys from even attempting to pursue similar trademarks, characters, or storylines. The court of public opinion is strongly in favor of the Hardys, while Anthem is hard at work attempting to build a successful wrestling company. What is the benefit for Anthem owning the “Broken Universe” intellectual property?

Nordholm: We paid for it. We have invested in it, it’s our asset. What is the benefit to WWE of owning all the intellectual property that they claim their rights on? It just is. It’s our intellectual property. It’s no different than WWE protecting their rights on intellectual property long after the performers who used to carry it left the promotion. Why would I just give it away now? It makes no sense to me.