Rumor: More on Enzo/Cass Storyline; Possibility of Enzo Turning Heel?

-- On the latest Wrestling Observer Live, it was noted that in regards to Enzo Amore, it may be the first time ever where a babyface wrestler/manager is suspended in a shark cage above the ring.

-- Bryan Alvarez speculated that it might be possible for Enzo to drop some sort of gimmick/weapon from the cage but it ends up with Cass instead of Big Show as a way to either lead to an eventual Enzo heel turn or a flat out turn and reunification with Cass. While this would be a great twist in their storyline, Enzo is said to be a top merchandise seller and a heel turn would hurt those numbers.

-- On the other side, there has been no shortage of reports detailing the issues Enzo has been having backstage with other talent and also the uphill battle he faces based on Vince McMahon's opinion of him. With that said, some are suggesting that it's only a matter of time before Enzo is sent back down to NXT.