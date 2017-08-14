More on Flair's Condition: In a Coma, Scheduled for Surgery

-- As reported earlier today, Ric Flair's situation has worsened significantly over the last several hours and the latest is that he is in a medically induced coma.

-- A WWE representative has reportedly confirmed with TMZ that Flair is indeed in a coma and that he is being prepped for surgery.

-- While it hasn't been confirmed officially what the exact problem is, the speculation is that it is his heart that is failing as a result of "alcoholic cardiomyopathy."

-- More on this story as it develops best wishes to Flair on a full recovery.




