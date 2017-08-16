Potential Backstage Heat on Baron Corbin; Reason Why He Lost his MiTB Cash-In?

Sponsored Links



-- According to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live, there might be some backstage heat on Baron Corbin which could partly explain why he cashed in his MiTB contract and promptly lost.

-- Corbin was active on social media last week arguing with multiple people - including Dave Meltzer and a former army soldier (who he called a "loser") and at some point, may have even ended up blocking some WWE people as well. Whether all this ultimately had any influence in his loss is unknown, but Alvarez and others are speculating that is the case.