Vince McMahon's Opinion on Kevin Owens; Officials Happy with Carmella's Work

-- According to a recent Wrestling Observer Radio, Vince McMahon was reportedly "not high" on Kevin Owens, even as recently as a couple of months ago, so it was telling that he sold huge for Owens during the segment on last Tuesday's Smackdown. However, with Owens being the only logical opponent for Shane McMahon, he pretty much had to put Owens over.

-- WWE officials continue to be very high on Carmella, especially the quality of her mic work. As a result, it is the reason they are centralizing the Smackdown women's title picture around her at the moment and it is expected that she will cash in her MITB contract in the very near future and likely win the title too.