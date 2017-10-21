More on WWE's Plans for TLC Matches; Monday's Raw to Feature Creative Changes?[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
-- The idea for the original main event match at TLC between the Shield and Miz, Braun Strowman, Kane, Cesaro & Sheamus was for it to be a "very long" match, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. If more time is needed to fill out the PPV, other possibilities for matches are Matt Hardy & Jason Jordan vs. Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows as well as possibly something with Elias.
-- However, now that the lineup has been changed with both Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt being pulled, the plan appears to be to dedicate a significant amount of time to the Finn Balor vs. AJ Styles match instead.
-- According to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live, WWE writers are also busy re-writing the upcoming Raw on Monday with "big changes" with Roman Reigns' out for an indefinite period of time.