Spoilers* Impact Wrestling On Pop TV Taping Results For 11/9/2017

Following Sunday night's Bound For Glory pay-per-view in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, Impact Wrestling held a taping for future episodes of their weekly show on Pop TV.

Featured below, courtesy of ProWrestling.net, is a complete spoiler report from the taping.

Xplosion Taping

1. Taijaro beat Phil Atlas. The green ring ropes are back. Taijaro wins with a fireman’s carry & drops Atlas on his knee. Nice showing by Atlas.

Impact Tapings for November 9

Eli Drake is out with Chris Adonis. Adonis sings the champ’s praises. Eli took his jacket off and threw it outside and hit a floor director while he was down to fix the camera cable. Eli said he has the night off because there’s nobody left to challenge him. He trashed Canada Petey Williams came out. Eli said he’ll give him a shot, maybe next week. Petey went to ring and sets up Eli for a Canadian Destroyer, but Adonis pulls Drake out to safety. Jeremy Borash announced that the match will happen later. Also, during the break Mondo was shown talking to someone looking for Alberto.

1. Sonjay Dutt vs Matt Sydal. Jimmy Jacobs has joined the commentary team. Sydal was very aggressive working over Sonjay’s leg even outside near us! Sydal won with The Shooting Star Press. EC3 came down with his Grand Title and ran Matt down for choking in the big moments before leaving.

2. Eddie Edwards defeated El Hijo Del Fantasma. Borash came to the ring with a representative from Pro Wrestling Noah. GHC Champion Eddie Edwards vs. Fantasima. JB handled the in ring introductions. Eddie retained with Die Hard. Solid match and they shook hands afterward.

3. OVE & Sami Callihan beat Ray Steele, Phil Atlas, and Marcus (?). The tag champs and Sami won a squash. LAX: Konnan, Ortiz, & Santana came out to confront them, and Homicide appeared from the other side. LAX got the better of the exchange, and Homicide set up Sami for the Gringo Killer, but he was pulled outside and spat at LAX. Real classy.

Mckenzie Mitchell interviewed Global Forged winner Hakim Zane, but Johnny Impact just tossed him aside to the ground in a funny way. Alberto showed up and they brawled backstage and fought everywhere, outside even. A great brawl that you have to see to believe. Johnny’s truly an amazing athlete. They eventually headed to the ring where Alberto trashed the fans and the company before teasing a fight, but he turned to leave. Johnny said he’s not even the pride of his father, which caused Alberto to get in the ring where they brawled some more. Alberto got the cross arm breaker in the ropes on the outside before referees finally sent him away.

Borash stood in the ring and introduced Gail Kim. JB said someone wants to introduce someone in the back. Allie got in the ring. Gail gave a speech to young women to follow their dreams like she did. Gail thanked Trish Stratus, Lisa, Awesome Kong, and Taryn Terrell, then relinquished the Knockouts Championship.

Dan Lambert came down trashed Canada, the fans, and demanded that Impact grant Bobby Lashley his release. Moose arrived to beat up Dan until Lashley, King Mo, and members of American Top Team sneak arracked him. James Storm came to help and smashed a beer bottle in one of their faces.

4. Desmond Xavier, Sonjay Dutt, and Garza Jr. beat Trevor Lee, Andrew Everett, and Taiji Ishimori. The faces got the win after Lee and Everett had trouble working with Ishimori. Good fast paced action.

5. EC3 beat Fallah Bahh to retain the Impact Grand Championship. Bahh was very over with the crowd who chanted “BAHH! BAHH!” for his offense. Bahh won the first round, EC3 got the second round. In the third Bahh was going for a second rope Banzai Drop, but EC3 moved and rolled him up to retain.

6. “LAX” Homicide, Santana, and Ortiz (w/Konnan) beat OVE and Sami Callihan. I said that Sami sucked almost as much Zayn. The blond member of OVE got in my face outside and said “YOU SUCK!” All good fun. LAX got the win. It was a straight up regular match no stipulations, and unfortunately, no Diamante again.

7. Eli Drake (w/Chris Adonis) defeated Petey Williams to retain the Impact Wrestling Championship. Great, great match. The outcome never really seemed in doubt, but Petey hit a Canadian Destroyer for a very close near fall. He tried for another, but Eli reversed it into The Gravy Train for the win.

One Night Only Taping

1. Alberto El Patron beat James Storm. This was the last match of the night. A bit of comedy with Alberto asking why this good looking blonde woman was with a guy with an LAX shirt? A long solid match with Alberto winning. Storm was tied upside down on the second rope allowing Alberto to hit The Double Stomp off the top rope. The crowd was split for both men. This was a better show than BFG by far.