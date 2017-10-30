WWE Thoughts & Stuff From a Nine-Year Old Kid + Rajah.com 20 Years Prize Giveaway

Sponsored Links



My little dude is back after more than a month break with his latest random thoughts on WWE. If you are planning on sending him any email or feedback, please remember that he's nine years old.

By Sujal

Hey guys! It's me and it's been a long time since I've posted a column!

So many awesome matches have been set for Survivor Series and the return of Kane!

I wonder why he attacked Roman Reigns? Is it because Roman retired his brother the Undertaker and he is mad and wants to get revenge? The reason I say this is even though it's been a long time since Roman beat Taker, he still brags about it on Raw!

When I saw the Kane vs. Finn Balor match on Raw, I thought to myself who will win? Because they are both near the top of WWE, even Kane since his return! I don't think they should have had that match! Now that he beat Finn, Finn is not really that much at the top anymore.

I heard that Emma, Summer Rae and Darren Young have been released! I mean Darren and Summer Rae is more believable but Emma? Lately she has been in the top like against Asuka and now they are just releasing her!

Anyway, the 5-on-5 match with Smackdown vs. Raw will be sick! Could Samoa Joe be back by then? And join Raw...

Another cool match is the Shield vs. The Usos! I'm not sure who will win that match, maybe Shield. I will try to post my Survivor Series predictions soon!

Jinder Mahal will be facing Brock Lesnar but I don't think Jinder will walk out of there alive...if he wins, I will be shocked! Brock just beat Braun Strowman!

Asuka has an undefeated streak but will it continue here on Raw? Will she meet the monster among women Nia Jax? And potentially lose.

When Smackdown attacked Raw, it brought tears to my eyes when Chad Gable ran up to Jason Jordan and attacked him!

The new tag team the "The Bludgan Brothers", will they appear on Smackdown live this week? I think they will because it's Halloween and they are trying to be a scary type team!

I think that WWE should have had the Club interfere between the AJ vs. Balor match at TLC and helped Balor win. Then the next day, AJ is on Miz TV and talks but then the Club comes and says WE ARE THROUGH WITH YOU! Then Balor comes and attacks AJ from the back then says they are MY club now. I would think that would be awesome because later on, it would be Shield (without Roman) and AJ against the The Club & Balor and during the match Roman comes out, helps the Shield and then they triple powerbomb AJ! Well I guess it would be hard for that to happen with AJ being on Smackdown!

Recently Kurt Angle returned to the ring for another match and got injured but then came back out. Shane McMahon also wrestles on Smackdown and Shane and Kurt aren't getting along so I wouldn't be surprised if they are in the 5-on-5 match at Survivor Series or alone in a singles match!

The last thing I am going to tell you guys is that for Halloween, I am dressing up as the ULTIMATE WARRIOR! No one in my class will probably even know who he is!

Email me at sujal@rajah.com and follow me on Instagram @wwesujal

