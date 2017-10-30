WWE News: Updates on the Returns of Nia Jax, Samoa Joe & Roman Reigns

Sponsored Links



-- Nia Jax - who has not been seen on WWE TV since before the TLC PPV - is scheduled to be back on Raw tonight. There has been much speculation on her status, especially after a recent Sports Illustrated article, suggested that she was unhappy with the creative direction of her character and decided to walk away after consulting with her cousin, Dwayne Johnson. Those rumors have been refuted with most believing that she was simply given time off as she was not written into any current storylines.

-- Samoa Joe is also expected back on WWE Raw within the next couple of weeks and is expected to be involved in Survivor Series.

-- Roman Reigns is also expected back within the next two or three weeks and is also believed to be available for Survivor Series. WWE has rescheduled some of the live events in Europe later this week where Reigns was scheduled to team up with his fellow Shield members, which implies that they do not expect him back until probably next week at the earliest. One rumor going around is that WWE is holding back on Raw retaliating on Smackdown until Reigns is cleared to return as they want him leading the charge.