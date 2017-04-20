Jim Ross Blog: RAW Thoughts, Hardy Boyz/WWE, Strowman, Balor

Sponsored Links



Following this week's WWE television, WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross took to his official website at JRsBarBQ.com to release his latest blog.

In his latest blog entry, "Good Ole' J.R." shared his take on topics stemming from Monday's episode of WWE RAW, including his thoughts on Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, The Hardy Boyz and more.

Below are some of the highlights from JR's latest blog:

On Braun Strowman's performance on Monday's RAW:

"It was a stellar night for the on going talent development of Braun Strowman and his show ending presentation with The Big Show was memorable. I was impressed by how hard the two, super heavyweights worked and the live audience seemed to enjoy the imploding, ring stunt. "Strowman is being positioned so strongly that it could be challenging for some defiant, younger males to get behind Strowman as a villain. What's not to like about a big, bad man who kicks everyone's ass and who has showed little if any 'fear.' I think WWE is on the trail of building a significant star with their positioning of Strowman."

On Finn Balor:

"Good to see Finn Balor back at it after suffering what was thought to be a concussion last week on RAW. I'm hopeful that the Irish Lad can stay healthy and begin to live his main roster, WWE dream. Finn a talented young man."

On The Hardy Boyz:

"Enjoying seeing Matt and Jeff Hardy back on RAW after re-signing with WWE and Jeff vs Cesaro was a fun match to watch. Jeff still posses his often times unexplained charisma (remember when I called him the charismatic enigma?) Well, he still is."

Check out the complete Jim Ross blog at his official website, JRsBarBQ.com. Also, don't forget to check out "The Ross Report" podcast every week at PodcastOne.com/The-Ross-Report.

Other News: WWE Trying To Keep Mauro Ranallo Quiet Regarding Backstage Bullying?