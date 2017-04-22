Big "Dumpster Match" Announced For Monday's WWE RAW

Sponsored Links



On Saturday afternoon, WWE announced via their official website a special stipulation-based match for this coming Monday night's edition of RAW.

Confirmed for Monday's show, which emanates from the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri, is a "Dumpster Match" featuring Braun Strowman going one-on-one against Kalisto.

From WWE.com:

Braun Strowman to battle Kalisto in a Dumpster Match this Monday Last week, while laying waste to several Raw Superstars — and eventually the ring itself — Braun Strowman threw Kalisto into a dumpster filled with trash. Not one to take the assault laying down, the masked Superstar has challenged his attacker to a Dumpster Match. WWE.com has learned, via Twitter, that Raw General Manager Kurt Angle has made the match official and that that showdown will take place this Monday night at 8/7 C! But, can Kalisto possible trash The Monster Among Men’s brutal scourge? Or will he once again be treated like garbage.

Join us here this coming Monday night for live results coverage of WWE RAW!