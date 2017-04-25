Vin Diesel Reportedly Tells UFC Star He Could Beat The Rock In A Fight

Submitted by Matt Boone on April 25, 2017 - 8:52pm
Apparently actor Vin Diesel didn't care much for reigning UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley's thoughts regarding a fantasy fight between himself and fellow "The Fast And The Furious" franchise star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

"The Chosen One" recently spoke with TMZ Sports (see above) and told a story about Vin Diesel approaching him at a party to address some comments he had made about a potential Vin Diesel-Rock street fight.

"Vin Diesel yelled at me yesterday at the party because I said in a fight versus him and The Rock, I gave it to The Rock," Woodley said. "So he pulled up on me. Not in a violent way but he said 'come on man, I would flex on The Rock.'"

Check out the complete Tyron Woodley interview with TMZ Sports above via their official YouTube channel.



