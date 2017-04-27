WWE Backlash Rumored Matches: Nakamura vs. Ziggler, Corbin vs. Zayn, more

Sponsored Links

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin vs. Sami Zayn are expected to be added to the Backlash card over the next few weeks, joining the three matches that are already announced.





Another possibility is Erick Rowan vs. Luke Harper and a likely three-on-three women's match with Naomi, Charlotte and Becky Lynch taking on Natalya, Tamina and Carmella.





Already confirmed for Backlash are: Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal for the WWE Title, Usos vs. Breezango for the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Titles and a US Title match with AJ Styles facing whoever has the title, likely Kevin Owens. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com



eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more