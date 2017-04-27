Zack Ryder Returns To The Ring For First Time Since Surgery, Posts Comments

Sponsored Links



Longtime WWE Superstar Zack Ryder noted via social media on Thursday that he got back into the squared circle today for the first time since suffering an ACL injury back in December of 2016.

Ryder, who underwent surgery to repair his torn ACL, did some in-ring training on Thursday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

"Today was a big day," wrote Ryder via his official Twitter page on Thursday morning in a post that also included a photo of himself at the Performance Center (see below). "Got back in the ring for the first time since I was injured in December."

Ryder's tweet, which can be viewed below, also included the following three hashtags: "#ReturnOfTheZack," "#ZTrueComebackStory," and "#ANewHope."