WWE Stars React To "Bad Blood" PPV Name Changing To "Great Balls Of Fire"

JUST ANNOUNCED: @BrockLesnar defends his title when @WWE returns to Dallas on July 9!

PRESALE: Thurs. May 4 10AM

ON SALE: Fri. May 5 at 10AM pic.twitter.com/bEhsjvNhNh — AAC (@AACenter) April 28, 2017

As noted, WWE announced on Friday that their July 9th pay-per-view has been moved to a new location and has been given a new name.

Instead of WWE "Bad Blood", originally scheduled to take place at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut, WWE has re-named the show "Great Balls Of Fire," which will take place as the 7/9 RAW brand PPV at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

In addition to the new PPV name and location, WWE announced that current WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will make the first official defense of his title at the 7/9 event.

Below are some of the reactions to the name change from pro wrestlers on Twitter.

Clearly, the most disappointing aspect of no longer being on Raw is knowing I won't be a part of the 1st annual Great Balls of Fire. — ShinigamE (@WWEBigE) April 28, 2017

Great balls of Fire?! What the..... — Becky Lynch (@BeckyLynchWWE) April 28, 2017