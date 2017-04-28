WWE Stars React To "Bad Blood" PPV Name Changing To "Great Balls Of Fire"

As noted, WWE announced on Friday that their July 9th pay-per-view has been moved to a new location and has been given a new name.

Instead of WWE "Bad Blood", originally scheduled to take place at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut, WWE has re-named the show "Great Balls Of Fire," which will take place as the 7/9 RAW brand PPV at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

In addition to the new PPV name and location, WWE announced that current WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will make the first official defense of his title at the 7/9 event.

Below are some of the reactions to the name change from pro wrestlers on Twitter.

Join us here on Sunday, July 9th for live play-by-play results coverage of the WWE Great Balls Of Fire pay-per-view.


