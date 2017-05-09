Raw Viewership Hits Another Low for Taped Show from London

-- As expected, Raw viewership bottomed out again last night, with an average of 2.68 million people watching what was a taped show from London, England. That is down from the post-Payback Raw which drew 2.86 million viewers.

-- The 2.68 million sets a new 20-year low for a Raw show that didn't face any football competition or took place on a holiday, though there was significant competition from the NBA playoffs.

-- Hourly numbers were:

* Hour 1 - 2.83 million
* Hour 2 - 2.85 million
* Hour 3 - 2.42 million


