WWE 24: Finn Balor Sneak Peek (Video), WWE Book Of Top 10s, More

Sponsored Links



- On Tuesday, WWE released the above sneak peek at the new WWE 24: Finn Balor special, which premieres on the WWE Network this coming Monday night immediately following WWE RAW.

- Also on Tuesday, WWE released their new book, "The WWE Book Of Top 10s." Published by DK Publishing, the new WWE book features a foreword written by Chris Jericho. For more on the book, check out the following video that WWE released to promote its' release.

The @WWE Book of Top 10s ranks sports entertainment history over 100 lists!

Pre-order NOW: https://t.co/Q8xQo0JTWC pic.twitter.com/QieE7HGx0o — WWE Publishing (@WWEpublishing) April 28, 2017