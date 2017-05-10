WWE 24: Finn Balor Sneak Peek (Video), WWE Book Of Top 10s, More

Submitted by Matt Boone on May 10, 2017 - 10:25am
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

- On Tuesday, WWE released the above sneak peek at the new WWE 24: Finn Balor special, which premieres on the WWE Network this coming Monday night immediately following WWE RAW.

- Also on Tuesday, WWE released their new book, "The WWE Book Of Top 10s." Published by DK Publishing, the new WWE book features a foreword written by Chris Jericho. For more on the book, check out the following video that WWE released to promote its' release.


  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more



    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.