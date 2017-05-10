WWE 24: Finn Balor Sneak Peek (Video), WWE Book Of Top 10s, More[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
- On Tuesday, WWE released the above sneak peek at the new WWE 24: Finn Balor special, which premieres on the WWE Network this coming Monday night immediately following WWE RAW.
- Also on Tuesday, WWE released their new book, "The WWE Book Of Top 10s." Published by DK Publishing, the new WWE book features a foreword written by Chris Jericho. For more on the book, check out the following video that WWE released to promote its' release.