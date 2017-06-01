Note on How Terrible Monday's Raw Viewership Really Was

Sponsored Links



- Monday's Raw scored a 1.75 rating, which is the second lowest rated Raw of all-time, and this includes shows on the 4th of July, Halloween, other holidays, against football, etc. The only Raw that was rated lower was one of the shows last year that got a 1.74 against the Presidential debate.

- It is expected that the June 12 Raw could end up beating that record of futility as it is expected to go head-to-head against the NBA finals. Things are expected to stabilize over the summer and perhaps even improve slightly but once the NFL resumes its season in the fall, Raw will likely continue setting all-time worst records.