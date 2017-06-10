Jim Cornette Challenges Vince Russo To A Shoot Fight

Sponsored Links



On the latest edition of his podcast, "The Jim Cornette Experience," longtime pro wrestling personality Jim Cornette challenged former WWE head writer Vince Russo to a shoot fight.

"So you want to make challenges about going on people's podcasts and giving the money to charity and all this other stuff, 'cause you know that ain't gonna happen 'cause we got nothing to talk about," Cornette said during the show. "But I'm making you a legitimate offer. I swear on my mother's grave if you give me a date, a time and an address. I will meet you there and I will bring five grand in cash as long as the rules are no cops, no guns and no knives. And what happens, happens."

Cornette continued, "And if you don't f*cking take me up on that, you piece of sh*t, then shut your f*cking d*cklicker from now on, 'cause I'm sick and f*cking fed up with ya and everybody else is too. You've been found out, nobody believes in you anymore. Everybody knows what you're all about. You've stabbed everybody in the back you've ever worked with. You've killed guy's careers with your goofy gimmicks. You've made the wrestling business a f*cking joke with your f*cking ADD g*ddamn booking and you're Jerry Springer Show horse sh*t. And most of all, you're a piece of f*cking sh*t and I will prove it. Send me the date, the time and the place or shut the f*ck up!"

