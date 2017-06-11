Photo: WWE Changes "Great Balls Of Fire" Pay-Per-View Logo

Sponsored Links



Following a lot of criticism and online trolling, WWE has once again changed the logo for their upcoming "Great Balls Of Fire" pay-per-view in July.

As seen below via fans tweets, WWE became the butt of a lot of jokes after fans compared the initial PPV logo to male private parts.

Also included below is the latest revised logo for the show, which comes courtesy of our friend Raj Giri at WrestlingInc.com.

WWE Great Balls Of Fire takes place live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Sunday, July 9, 2017. Join us here on 7/9 for live coverage of the show.

BREAKING: @WWE to return to Dallas (July 9th) at the @AACenter for a new themed PPV titled, WWE - Great Balls Of Fire #WWEdallas pic.twitter.com/zUvikokEN7 — WWE Dallas (@WWE_Dallas) April 28, 2017