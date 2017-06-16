Money in the Bank Not Sold Out & News on Chris Jericho's Schedule and WWE Status

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on June 16, 2017 - 1:48am
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

  • WWE's Money in the Bank this Sunday in St. Louis, MO is still not sold out. This is very likely due to high ticket prices as ringside seats are priced at over $1000 and the cheapest seats are $37.

  • Fozzy has announced a late October/November tour, so that means Chris Jericho will be away from WWE during that time period as well.

  • For those wondering, his current tour is close to wrapping up with only one more date - June 24 - scheduled so it's possible that Jericho will return to WWE for the summer months before going back on tour in the fall.



  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.