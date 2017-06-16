Money in the Bank Not Sold Out & News on Chris Jericho's Schedule and WWE Status

Sponsored Links

WWE's Money in the Bank this Sunday in St. Louis, MO is still not sold out. This is very likely due to high ticket prices as ringside seats are priced at over $1000 and the cheapest seats are $37.





Fozzy has announced a late October/November tour, so that means Chris Jericho will be away from WWE during that time period as well.





For those wondering, his current tour is close to wrapping up with only one more date - June 24 - scheduled so it's possible that Jericho will return to WWE for the summer months before going back on tour in the fall.





Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more