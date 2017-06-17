WWE News: More on John Cena Returning as a Free Agent Next Month

Sponsored Links

As reported before, WWE is pushing John Cena's return for July 4 as a free agent. The idea is that he will be able to work on both Raw and Smackdown brands, thus appearing on more PPVs and giving him access to a bigger pool of opponents.





It is unknown what it would mean for house shows as Cena is the biggest draw for these live events, so there's a chance he could work an abnormal schedule there as well. Or it's possible he will only work Raw, Smackdown and PPVs and get everything else off.





The last related element that is unclear is whether Cena himself will simply pick where he wants to go or whether the two brands will engage in a bidding war for his services. The company has not publicly divulged those plans and their article on the topic was very vague which could be a sign that they are still mapping out the plan. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





