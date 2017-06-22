Various News: Russo vs. Cornette; Kairi Hojo Leaves Japan, Rusev Back in Action

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on June 22, 2017 - 12:57am
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

-- The ongoing saga of Vince Russo and Jim Cornette butting heads continued today after Russo accused Cornette of stalking him and filed a restraining order.

-- In case you haven't been following this story, the two have always had animosity for one another dating back years, but it all seemed to reach a boiling point when Cornette appeared on a recent WWE "Table for Three" with Eric Bischoff and Michael Hayes. On the show, Cornette and Bischoff pretty much shared their mutual hatred for Russo, which caused Vince to respond via his podcast and Cornette to then publicly challenge him to a fight. The two have bickered back and forth since.

-- In response to the document ordering him to stay away from Russo, Russo's wife and Russo's place of employment, Cornette tweeted:

-- Former Stardom talent Kairi Hojo has left Japan and is now on her way to the US to begin her career with WWE. There is no word on Io Shirai, but she is also expected to join WWE later this year.

-- As reported before, Rusev was backstage Smackdown Live this week but was not used on the show - likely due to lack of creative plans for him. However, he is due back in live action this weekend at house shows, challenging for the US title in three way matches against Kevin Owens and Mojo Rawley.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.