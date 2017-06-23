Backstage News on the Plans for Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns & Universal Title

Sponsored Links

As of two weeks ago, WWE's plans were still to feature Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman for the WWE Universal Title at SummerSlam, but it is unclear what the exact direction is at this moment following this week's Raw.





If plans have changed and Roman Reigns is supposed to beat Strowman, it would be because of weak ratings due to the champion, Lesnar, not appearing frequently enough. At least that would be WWE's thinking.





With Reigns as champion, there would be plethora of challengers such as Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Bray Wyatt, Samoa Joe, Strowman and Lesnar but he would have already beaten most of them whereas with Lesnar, there were storylines being planned to have him face Joe, Rollins and Balor before Reigns at next year's WrestleMania. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





