Backstage News on the Plans for Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns & Universal Title

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on June 23, 2017 - 6:29pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

  • As of two weeks ago, WWE's plans were still to feature Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman for the WWE Universal Title at SummerSlam, but it is unclear what the exact direction is at this moment following this week's Raw.

  • If plans have changed and Roman Reigns is supposed to beat Strowman, it would be because of weak ratings due to the champion, Lesnar, not appearing frequently enough. At least that would be WWE's thinking.

  • With Reigns as champion, there would be plethora of challengers such as Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Bray Wyatt, Samoa Joe, Strowman and Lesnar but he would have already beaten most of them whereas with Lesnar, there were storylines being planned to have him face Joe, Rollins and Balor before Reigns at next year's WrestleMania.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.