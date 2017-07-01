Updated List Of Entrants For The Mae Young Classic: 14 Of 32 Names Confirmed

WWE has announced 14 of the 32 participants scheduled to compete in the first annual "Mae Young Classic" tournament, which runs on the WWE Network in August and September.

Following the addition of Japanese and New Zealand talents earlier this weekend (Dakota Kai, Kairi Sane), below are the 14 talents that have been officially confirmed for the all-women's tournament.

MAE YOUNG CLASSIC TOURNAMENT PARTICIPANTS

* Tessa Blanchard
* Abbey Laith
* Taynara Conti
* Jazzy Gabert
* Kavita Devi
* Toni Storm
* Lacey Evans
* Sarah Logan
* Princesa Sugehit
* Piper Niven
* Bianca BelAir
* Vanessa Borne
* Dakota Kai
* Kairi Sane

The first four episodes of the first annual Mae Young Classic tournament are scheduled to premiere in the On Demand section of the WWE Network starting Monday, August 28th. The following four episodes will become available on WWE's over-the-top digital subscription service starting Monday, September 4th.

The finals of the tournament will air live on Tuesday, September 12th at 10pm EST. from Las Vegas, Nevada, with WWE Hall Of Famers Jim Ross and Amy "Lita" Dumas serving as the announce team.




