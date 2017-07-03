WWE Rumors: Backstage Feeling on Elias Samson, AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Sponsored Links



-- According to sources, there are mixed feelings on Elias Samson backstage. Apparently, officials are "absolutely enamored" with his physique and appearance, suggesting that he has the look to be a major star with some comparisons to Randy Savage. However, the general feeling is that he is a little rough around the edges in the ring and will need to "polish up" in order to take the next big jump.

-- There are also backstage rumblings that WWE is slowly building towards an AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura match later this year, possibly as early as SummerSlam. The faceoff that occurred at Money in the Bank was to not tease the program and also to gauge audience reaction as both are fan favorites.