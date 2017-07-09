Backstage Notes on AJ Styles US Title Win over Kevin Owens

-- According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the recent title change with AJ Styles winning the US Title over Kevin Owens was a "late decision" but it is unclear why but Meltzer suggets that it was unlikely just a booking decision but rather there must have been a specific reason for it happening. He did speculate that a rare event like this could likely happen if Owens were injured.

-- The other interesting note here is that it was a Raw house show so to have two Smackdown superstars compete and then have the title change hands just days before a live TV event raises eyebrows. More information on this as it becomes available.




