Paige Releases Statement: Takes Blame for Airport Incident; Claims She Was Aggressor

-- In response to the airport altercation, Paige tweeted the following basically claiming that she was the one who escalated the situation by dumping a drink on Alberto and that she was the one who was being investigated for battery charges. She claims she received some bad news about a sick uncle, Alberto made a comment and she reacted by throwing a drink in his face. Paige didn't elaborate on what Alberto said but reports indicate that he said something to the effect of wishing the uncle dead.

Just clearing up the airport situation. Just so there's no more elaborate versions of the story. Thanks for respecting our privacy. pic.twitter.com/iU6nZbZMar

-- TMZ then followed up with:

WWE superstar Paige says her fiance, Alberto Del Rio, never laid a hand on her during an altercation in Florida ... and says SHE'S the one who attacked him by throwing a beer in his face.

It's the second time Paige has changed her story -- but now she claims she was arguing with Alberto in the Orlando Airport terminal on Sunday after getting bad news about a sick family member. She claims she was upset and threw a drink at ADR's face "because I was so angry."

Paige admits, she "Shouldn't have done it."

She also claims, "It was ME who was being held for battery charges because I threw a drink on him."

The problem with that ... cops say it's Alberto who was being investigated for domestic violence, NOT Paige.

Earlier this week, Paige claimed it was a 3rd party -- a female fan -- who threw a drink at ADR because he refused to take a pic with her. She's now admitting she lied about that part.

Paige also addressed the audio recording of the argument in which she can be heard telling Alberto, "Stay the f*ck away from me."

"If you listen to that stupid audio," Paige says ... "You will hear him saying he's pressing charges on ME. We all say stuff when we are mad."

Paige added, "No one got arrested. There’s no mug shots. There’s no charges. Nothing."

She's right about that part -- but cops say the incident is still under investigation.