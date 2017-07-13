Report: Roman Reigns Kicks RAW Star Off Of WWE Talent Bus

Submitted by Eric Lynch on July 13, 2017 - 2:44am
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

According to a report by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Roman Reigns stepped up to help take control of a situation that upset several people on a WWE talent bus weeks ago.

A disturbance was allegedly caused by Enzo Amore, which prompted Reigns to get up out of his seat and kick Amore off the bus. There are no details on what exactly Amore did to upset the other passengers.

Enzo reportedly has a lot of backstage heat with the WWE roster, and has been kicked out of more than one dressing room according to the report by Dave Meltzer.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.