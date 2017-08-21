Backstage News on Miz Reportedly Furious at SummerSlam Kickoff Match

-- Last night's SummerSlam was supposed to begin at 5pm ET with the Kickoff Show but apparently the doors to the arena were only opened at that time, meaning fans were still filing in when the first match took place approximately thirty minutes later.

-- According to Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Miz and the other guys who competed in that first Kickoff match were said to be absolutely "furious" at having to wrestle with the arena shockingly empty.




