WWE Rumors: HITC Main Event, Cena's Status, Enzo Amore Pulled From Battle Royal

Sponsored Links



The following are rumors and are in no way confirmed as of yet by any credible sources

-- While all the attention has been on a possible Jinder Mahal vs. Shinsuke Nakamura main event for Hell in a Cell, there is also a rumor going around that instead, the match will feature Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens inside the cell.

-- Enzo Amore was reportedly scheduled for the 15-man battle royal to determine the #1 contender for the Intercontinental title that took place on Monday's Raw. It is unknown why those plans may have changed, other than the fact that Enzo is technically now a Cruiserweight.

-- With John Cena now scheduled for Raw live events for the immediate future, it is expected that he will be taking some time off soon to fulfill his upcoming movie commitments. Furthermore, the speculation is that when Cena does return, he will go back to Smackdown and this could be the reason why WWE is speeding up the entire Roman Reigns vs. Cena storyline and having them wrestle so quick next month on a "B" rated PPV.