Backstage News on Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar & Miz vs. Jason Jordan

While the plan still seems to be to have Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar headline WrestleMania 34, that match was actually considered to be moved up to take place at SummerSlam instead. However, when the Samoa Joe/Lesnar program did much better than expected from an audience interest perspective, the decision was made to change the match to a four-way.





Originally, The Miz defending his Intercontinental title against Jason Jordan was planned to take place at No Mercy, but the status of this match is now completely up in the air since WWE hasn't done any new angles leading in that direction for several weeks. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





