WWE Hell In A Cell 2017 PPV Lineup: New Title Match Added[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
|
Following Tuesday night's episode of SmackDown Live at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, the WWE Hell In A Cell 2017 pay-per-view lineup has grown by one match.
Charlotte Flair defeated Becky Lynch, Tamina Snuka and Naomi in a Fatal 4 Way match on Tuesday night's show to become the new number one contender to the SmackDown Live Women's Championship. As a result, Charlotte Flair vs. Natalya for the SmackDown Live Women's Championship has been added to next month's blue brand pay-per-view.
With that now known, below is an updated look at the current official lineup for WWE Hell In A Cell 2017.
WWE Hell In A Cell 2017 goes down from the Little Ceasers Arena in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, October 8th, airing live on pay-per-view and via the WWE Network. Join us here on 10/8 for live results coverage of the pay-per-view.