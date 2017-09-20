WWE Hell In A Cell 2017 PPV Lineup: New Title Match Added

Sponsored Links



Following Tuesday night's episode of SmackDown Live at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, the WWE Hell In A Cell 2017 pay-per-view lineup has grown by one match.

Charlotte Flair defeated Becky Lynch, Tamina Snuka and Naomi in a Fatal 4 Way match on Tuesday night's show to become the new number one contender to the SmackDown Live Women's Championship. As a result, Charlotte Flair vs. Natalya for the SmackDown Live Women's Championship has been added to next month's blue brand pay-per-view.

With that now known, below is an updated look at the current official lineup for WWE Hell In A Cell 2017.

WWE HELL IN A CELL 2017 Hell In A Cell Match

- Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon WWE Championship

- Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura SmackDown Live World Tag-Team Championship

- The New Day (c) vs. The Usos SmackDown Live Women's Championship

- Natalya (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

WWE Hell In A Cell 2017 goes down from the Little Ceasers Arena in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, October 8th, airing live on pay-per-view and via the WWE Network. Join us here on 10/8 for live results coverage of the pay-per-view.