Live WWE RAW Results Tonight (10/16): Last Stop Before TLC

Sponsored Links



The October 17th, 2017 edition of WWE RAW airs live from the Moda Center in Portland, OR and is the go-home show for Sunday's TLC pay-per-view. Keep refreshing this page for live results starting at 8 PM ET!

- This week's broadcast opens up with a video package recapping the recent happenings with The Shield, The Bar, The Miz, and Braun Strowman.

- Michael Cole welcomes us to Portland where he's joined by Corey Graves and Booker T. Kurt Angle comes out first to kick off the show. He walks past tables, ladders, and chairs set up all over the state. The RAW GM hits the ring and gets on the mic. He says it's safe to say The Shield is back together, and he plugs the big TLC main event on Sunday. Angle wants to focus on tonight's show for now, and then the classic Shield intro and theme music hits. Reigns, Rollins and Ambrose come out through the crowd with their old gear on and they hit the ring as the crowd chants "this is awesome." Angle asks the fans if they want to hear from The Shield, then he hands the mic over to them. Reigns says Angle made the right call because when The Hounds come, you either hand it over or they beat your ass. Rollins tells Reigns to relax, and discusses their history as a group. Ambrose gets on the mic next and hypes their TLC main event, and he says The Shield will be dominant. Ambrose calls out Strowman, Cesaro, Sheamus and the Miz. Strowman's music hits and they all come out, along with Curtis Axel. Angle interrupts and says we're not having this fight tonight, and to save it for Sunday. Angle mentions tonight's steel cage match and The Bar's RAW Tag Title shot, and says that tonight's RAW will make history. Oh it's true, it's damn true. Angle's music hits as the heels stare down The Shield from the stage.

- The announcers promote Rollins & Ambrose vs. The Bar tonight, and the steel cage main event. Also, Braun will appear on Miz TV.

- Elias, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Titus O'Neil, Apollo Crews and Jason Jordan: Elias is joined by Gallows and Anderson for a song, with Gallows singing about Jason Jordan being a nerd. Jordan's music hits and he comes out with O'Neil and Crews. Gallows starts off with Titus and beats Titus back into the corner. Gallows yells that Titus is a nerd, and Titus fires up and fights back. Jordan and Anderson come in and start going at it, with Jordan getting the upper hand. The aprons clear and the babyfaces throw the heels out to ringside. Gallows and Crews now go at it in the ring and Gallows drops him with a cheap shot. Elias and Anderson now take turns beating on Crews. Jordan gets the hot tag and lays out Anderson. Jordan hits a belly to belly on Anderson but Elias breaks the pin. Titus and Gallows run in and brawl while Jordan drops Anderson with a spear. Crews follows up with a sitdown powerbomb on Anderson for the win.

Winners: Jason Jordan, Titus O'Neil and Apollo Crews

Keep refreshing this page for live results starting at 8 PM ET!