More Backstage News on Major Changes to TLC PPV

Sponsored Links



-- As reported earlier today, WWE broke the news that both Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt will be missing the upcoming TLC PPV due to a medical situation. While not stating what it is (and they most likely never will get any more specific than that), the illness in question is reportedly "viral meningitis" and there is a very real fear that others could also be affected.

-- WWE officials had previously taken Bray Wyatt off the road along with his brother Bo Dallas as they were suffering from this illness and they also requested Bray's girlfriend, ring announcer JoJo, to remain home as well as a precautionary measure. The hope was that Bray would be well enough by this weekend to participate at the TLC PPV, but writers became aware only yesterday that he was almost surely going to be unable to compete.

-- With Reigns and Wyatt both off the PPV, there was a significant concern that the event would fall well short of expectations with the company bracing for a negative backlash, specifically with the Shield reunion as a major storyline. It's pretty clear that WWE took all that seriously by booking Kurt Angle into a match on such short notice and by giving away a potential dream match in AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor without much promotion.

-- As noted in a previous post, WWE is having several other wrestlers who are scheduled to compete at TLC this Sunday undergo testing for viral meningitis so depending on the results, it's still possible there will be more changes ahead of the PPV on Sunday.